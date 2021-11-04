UrduPoint.com

PFA Sets Ablaze 760kg Dead Chicken

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:49 PM

The meat safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 760kg dead and sick chicken during a raid here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The meat safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 760kg dead and sick chicken during a raid here on Thursday.

The authority caught the supplier of the dead chicken along with a huge quantity of substandard meat here.

The PFA director general said that hundreds of kilograms of meat was set ablaze at PAMCO's furnace as per eco-friendly policy after confirming that chicken was affected by multiple diseases. He said that PFA teams checked poultry and meat shops on daily basis. He warned that suppliers should ensure the supply of healthy chicken in the market; otherwise, they would be dealt with strictly.

