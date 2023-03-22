PFA sets up awareness camp at PU

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies of the University of Punjab organized a seminar on "Nutrition Fuel for Future" as well as held a nutrition counselling desk for the students and faculty members of the academia.

A PFA team consisting of expert nutritionists informed hundreds of students about the dietary guidelines after their nutrition counselling. The team also conducted medical tests of visitors regarding body mass index, weight and height free of cost.

At the seminar, speakers said that the purpose of the camp is to educate students about a healthy diet and provide complete diet plans to the new generation to keep themselves active and energetic.

They said that fizzy drinks and fast food cause health problems for people while the use of a well-balanced diet is the key to good health.

Meanwhile, the use of vitamins and minerals boost the immunity system. They further said people can strengthen immunity through healthy lifestyle practices and exercise. It is the need of the hour to educate the general public about the selection of healthy food and its uses, they added.

