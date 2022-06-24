PFA sets up awareness camp for rescuers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday set up a diet awareness camp for the rescuers at Rescue 1122 Headquarters.

A team consisting of expert nutritionists made aware hundreds of rescuers about the dietary guidelines after their complete medical examination and nutrition counselling.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon along with the senior officers of the Rescue 1122 visited the camp to review the arrangements and facilities being provided to rescuers on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib Jadoon said that the purpose of the camp was to educate citizens about a healthy diet and provide complete diet plans to rescuers to keep themselves active and energetic during stress and strenuous physical activity.

He said that facilities of body mass index, blood sugar, body fat, blood pressure and cholesterol were given free of cost. The use of a well-balanced diet was the key to good health, he added.

On the occasion, Rescue 1122 Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Muhammad Azam admired the PFA for sensitizing the rescue officers concerning a healthy diet.

He said that Rescue 1122 would request PFA to prepare a nutritious menu chart for the employees of the Rescue Training Center.

Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Dr Rizwan said that this awareness camp of PFA would be fruitful for the rescue personnel.

He further said that PFA was creating awareness concerning the provision of adulteration-free and nutritious food among people.