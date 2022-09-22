PFA sets up diet awareness camp at Queen Mary College

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday organized a seminar and a diet awareness camp for students at Queen Mary College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday organized a seminar and a diet awareness camp for students at Queen Mary College.

A team consisting of expert nutritionists informed hundreds of students about the dietary guidelines after their complete medical examination and nutrition counselling. The team also conducted medical tests of visitors including students and faculty members regarding weight, height, BMI, CBC and thalassemia free of cost.

The PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Saba Adil and College Principal Dr Samra Imran visited the camp to review the arrangements and facilities being provided to students.

Saba Adil said that the purpose of the camp was to educate students about a healthy diet and provide complete diet plans to the new generation to keep themselves active and energetic.

She said that the use of a home-made and well-balanced diet was the key to good health, however soda drinks and fast-food caused different health diseases.

She also selected students as food ambassadors under the PFA Student Ambassador Program.

College Principal Dr Samra Imran appreciated the PFA for organizing an awareness camp for their students and shed light on the quality of food. "This camp will play a vital role in the life of students", Samra added.