UrduPoint.com

PFA Sets Up Diet Awareness Camp At Queen Mary College

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 11:12 PM

PFA sets up diet awareness camp at Queen Mary College

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday organized a seminar and a diet awareness camp for students at Queen Mary College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday organized a seminar and a diet awareness camp for students at Queen Mary College.

A team consisting of expert nutritionists informed hundreds of students about the dietary guidelines after their complete medical examination and nutrition counselling. The team also conducted medical tests of visitors including students and faculty members regarding weight, height, BMI, CBC and thalassemia free of cost.

The PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Saba Adil and College Principal Dr Samra Imran visited the camp to review the arrangements and facilities being provided to students.

Saba Adil said that the purpose of the camp was to educate students about a healthy diet and provide complete diet plans to the new generation to keep themselves active and energetic.

She said that the use of a home-made and well-balanced diet was the key to good health, however soda drinks and fast-food caused different health diseases.

She also selected students as food ambassadors under the PFA Student Ambassador Program.

College Principal Dr Samra Imran appreciated the PFA for organizing an awareness camp for their students and shed light on the quality of food. "This camp will play a vital role in the life of students", Samra added.

Related Topics

Punjab Student Mary Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Orban wants EU sanctions on Russia lifted by year ..

Orban wants EU sanctions on Russia lifted by year end: report

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kuleba Says Will Discuss Mexico Peace Pr ..

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Will Discuss Mexico Peace Proposal With Foreign Minister E ..

4 minutes ago
 Upcoming Conscription Unrelated to Russia's Operat ..

Upcoming Conscription Unrelated to Russia's Operation in Ukraine - General Staff

6 minutes ago
 Acting Governor congratulates Pashtun community on ..

Acting Governor congratulates Pashtun community on Culture Day

6 minutes ago
 Russia says 10,000 volunteer for Ukraine fight in ..

Russia says 10,000 volunteer for Ukraine fight in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Taiwan, Czech Republic to Boost Cooperation on Sem ..

Taiwan, Czech Republic to Boost Cooperation on Semiconductors - Taiwan Administr ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.