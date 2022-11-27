PFA shares laboratory report, declares vegetables free from bacteria

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) declared all vegetables free from arsenic, coliform and escherichia coli bacteria while sharing the laboratory report of vegetables' quality with media for the public interest here on Sunday.

On the directions of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, food safety teams had collected 148 vegetable samples and sent them to the PFA laboratory for testing after destroying vegetables grown from industrial waste during a routine inspection drive last month.

He said that vegetable samples were taken from vegetable markets, shops and restaurants across the province, adding that all samples were checked at PFA laboratory as per the international standards while no presence of chemicals, heavy metals or germs were found in the vegetables.

The DG said that a few samples of vegetables failed due to stale but remaining samples passed on the chemical parameters in the laboratory. "If citizens see vegetables grown from industrial waste somewhere in Punjab so report to PFA on 1223," he added.