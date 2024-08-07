PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Sheikhupura is actively working to ensure the quality and safety of food supplies in the district here on Wednesday.

According to PFA Spokesperson, on the instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the PFA has mobilized its teams for a district-wide inspection campaign.

In the past day, 89 food-related businesses were inspected, resulting in over Rs 135,000 in fines for violations of hygiene standards and poor sanitation.

Additionally, 52,660 liters of milk were checked and 500 liters of substandard milk, 120 grams of biscuits and 500 grams of China salt were destroyed on the spot.

Corrective notices were also issued to several food establishments.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Waqar Ali Khan emphasized the importance of providing clean food to the public, stating that the PFA is dedicated to ensuring the quality and safety of food for the people of Sheikhupura.

