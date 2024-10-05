PFA shut down 282 food points, imposed Rs116.3m fine in Sept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down 282 food points and penalised 10,068 eateries with Rs. 116.3 million cumulative fine, besides issuing warning notices for improvement to more than 35,861 food outlets during September 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down 282 food points and penalised 10,068 eateries with Rs. 116.3 million cumulative fine, besides issuing warning notices for improvement to more than 35,861 food outlets during September 2024.

The PFA also lodged FIRs against 88 food business operators (FBOs) on account of adulteration, counterfeiting and deceiving in the respective police stations across Punjab, according to monthly performance report of the Authority, issued here on Saturday.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that meat and food safety teams inspected over 92,822 food points including production units across the province to ensure the availability of healthy, safe and hygienic food to the people ‘From Farm to Fork.

According to details, teams had checked 18,600 food points in Lahore division; 15,438 in Faisalabad division; 12,714 in Gujranwala division; 9,644 in Rawalpindi division; 10,160 in Sargodha division; 6,170 in Bahawalpur division; 7,641 in DG Khan division; 4,302 in Sahiwal division and 8,153 food outlets in Multan division during the last month.

He said that the dairy safety teams had examined 30.15 million litres of milk while inspecting 36,784 milk-carrying vehicles and 12,337 milk shops in Punjab. As many as 186,161 litres of adulterated milk disposed of after proven contamination of harmful chemicals, polluted water and having low level of natural fat, he added.

Further, he said that the authority inspected 1,672,000kg meat amongst 24,743kg unhygienic meat discarded.

The director general further said that the PFA issued food licenses to 3,991 newly registered food business operators (FBOs) in a month. Meanwhile, the PFA’s enforcement teams collected 1,160 food samples for laboratory testing.

The provincial food regulatory body took action against FBOs due to adulteration, worst condition of hygiene, non-compliance with the authority’s instructions and violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations, he added.

Muhammad Asim further said that the use of prohibited and non-food grade ingredients in the preparation of products is a serious offence. He stated that all guidelines and principles for FBOs are provided on the Punjab Food Authority website, and anyone can easily find information on regulatory initiatives on the website.

He said that the PFA is taking all possible measures to make a 'Healthy Punjab' and ensure the provision of adulteration-free food in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Shariff.

The director general said surprise checks are being conducted at food points located at lorry stands, bus stands, railway stations, and on streets. He made it clear that there is no place for counterfeiters in Punjab, and their illicit business will be completely eradicated.