PFA shutdown two units, confiscate 2000kg harmful food

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down two godowns and imposed hefty fines on various food business operators in a crackdown on unhygienic eateries in the district.

According to the PFA spokesman, the teams inspected hundreds of food points to check the quality of food, safety standards, and hygiene condition and confiscated more than 1900 kg of tainted spices and 800 liters of used oil during its operation in the various areas of the city, here on Monday.

The PFA team closed down omer grinding spicy unit producing adulterated spices and seized 1000 kg turmeric powder, 480 kg red chilies, and 440 kg coriander powder.

In another raid, the PFA team stopped the production of Star Biodiesel Collection Center in the Hazara colony area for using substandard oil and non-availability of record.

The team also confiscated 800 liters of used oil at the spot.

PFA also carried out a raid at Green Lagoon Restaurant at GT Road and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for the presence of rats in the production area while a fine of Rs 40,000 was also imposed on Butt Karahi center for poor storage and violation of rules and regulations.

The PFA also issued notices to 47 outlets for not adopting cleanliness arrangements at their outlets.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana upon the tip-off of the vigilance cell, he added.