PFA Shuts A Snack Unit, 500 Liters Expired Oil Destroyed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday shut a snack unit during a raid in Gulberg
and fined the unit Rs 50,000 for violations, with over 500 liters of expired and substandard
cooking oil with prohibited food colouring destroyed.
In addition to this, the unit was found in violation of previous instructions issued by the Food Authority.
The unit was shut down due to its failure to comply with safety and hygiene standards. The unit had poor cleanliness, lack of proper medical checks for workers, and unsanitary conditions.
DG PFA Asim Javed highlighted concerns over food items being stored on broken floors
and packaged with unregistered labels.
The inspection also revealed that the oil used for frying was substandard, and the labels on products
displayed incorrect addresses. Furthermore, non-food grade powder was being used to prepare confectionery items. The presence of rats, lizards and dead flies in the unit was another alarming discovery.
Recent Stories
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025
China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA shuts a snack unit, 500 liters expired oil destroyed6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of National Management Course visits TEPA office6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Russian Ambassador6 minutes ago
-
Senate body slams failure to remove riverside encroachments, issues warning ahead of Monsoon6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 82 illegal commercial properties6 minutes ago
-
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statement6 minutes ago
-
AC fines marriage hall for violating regulations16 minutes ago
-
Six injured in trawler & car collision16 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, more likely till Friday16 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start okra cultivation26 minutes ago
-
Services to public primary responsibility of district government: DC36 minutes ago
-
KP govt starts online housing registration drive for public servants36 minutes ago