PFA Shuts Down 10 Food Points On Motorway

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out an inspection of food points along the Motorway from Lahore to Faisalabad to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food to commuters.

On the directions of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, food safety teams under the supervision of PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Sardar Asif Dogar inspected 81 food points including restaurants, tuck shops and cafes. The teams have thoroughly examined the production area, kitchens and other areas of the food outlets.

The teams closed down 10 famous food points, punished 63 eateries with Rs1.8 million cumulative fine and issued warning notices for improvement to 25 others. Further, the PFA’s enforcement teams discarded 205kg of unhygienic meat and 49kg of expired food items.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the authority had taken action and closed down food points for failing to meet hygienic working environment, keeping expired products and storing dairy and meat products together in freezers.

He said that the teams visited cafes, restaurants, tuck shops and other eateries at the motorway service areas to check the food quality and hygiene. He said that FBOs can sell imported and local products in service areas only after getting approval from the competent authority.

The PFA is continuously checking eateries on GT Road and Motorway service areas along with Lorry Adda and bus terminals on the directives of the chief minister.

The DG warned food points on M1, M2 and M3 to ensure high quality of food otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He said commuters should check the food quality before buying. In case of any issues, register your complaint on the PFA helpline 1223, he added.

