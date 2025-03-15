PFA shuts down 8 bottled water plants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed eight bottled water production plants after their water was found to be contaminated with hazardous chemicals and bacteria, posing serious health risks.

According to PFA spokesperson, the crackdown follows alarming test results from the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), which exposed the sale of unsafe bottled drinking water. The findings revealed that several bottled water brands contained dangerously high levels of arsenic, sodium, potassium, and microbiological contaminants, making them unfit for human consumption according to Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) benchmarks.

The PFA has shut down SS Water and Pak Acqua RO Mineral Water in Sahiwal, Premium Safa Purified Water, Orwell, Natural Pure Life, and Life Inn Water Plant in Multan, Sky Rain in Faisalabad, and Iced Well in Sialkot.

PFA Director General Asim Javed emphasized that these plants will remain closed until they meet strict corrective measures, including verified improvements in water quality, mandatory medical tests for workers, and documented filter replacements. “We will not tolerate the production of substandard bottled water,” he stated, pledging to deploy all resources to protect public health.

According to the PCRWR report, the health consequences of consuming contaminated bottled water could be severe, ranging from gastrointestinal infections like cholera to kidney disease, high blood pressure, nervous system disorders, and even cancer.

The PFA has urged consumers to remain cautious and check water quality certifications before purchasing bottled water, while vowing to intensify inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards.