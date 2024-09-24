PFA Shuts Down Five Water Plants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has intensified its efforts, conducting inspections at
various water plants in Multan.
The teams inspected eight water plants in different areas of the city. During the inspections,
samples taken from the plants revealed bacterial contamination.
As a result, the operations of five water plants were suspended until they meet the required
safety standards.
Additionally, three plants were fined a total of Rs 37,000 due to poor hygiene.
The plants were located in Abdullah Chowk, Shujabad, Hassanabad, Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, Pul Sahu, Makhdoom Rasheed, and Jalalpur Pirwala.
