PFA shuts down jalebi shop over violations, discards 320kg unhygienic meat

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:15 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down a famous funnel cake (jalebi) shop and discarded 320kg unhygienic meat of sick chicken during different raids in the provincial metropolis
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down a famous funnel cake (jalebi) shop and discarded 320kg unhygienic meat of sick chicken during different raids in the provincial metropolis.
On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, the teams conducted raids in Shahdman and Tollinton Market here on Wednesday.
The PFA DG said that the team raided a famous funnel cake shop and stopped its production till further order by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO). He said that EPO was imposed due to the presence of insects in the kitchen area, dirty floor, poor storage system, open drains, unhygienic working environment and non-compliance with the previous instructions of the authority. Apart from that, FBO failed to present the necessary record to the raiding team on the spot.
Moreover, the meat safety team discarded 320 kilograms of chicken meat.
The teams conducted raids on poultry shops and their godowns to inspect the chicken meat quality and ensure the implementation of PFA Act.
The director general said that the meat of sick chicken was to be sold to consumers after adding in the fresh chicken meat. He advised the people to buy fresh meat and get the chicken slaughtered in front of their eyes rather than chicken slaughtered earlier.
The PFA is vigilantly monitoring food traders across Punjab including Lahore to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food, he said, adding that the teams are always ready to eliminate the adulteration mafia in Punjab.
He has requested the public to support the PFA in eliminating the adulteration mafia and report to the PFA on its 1223 helpline number in case of any complaints.
