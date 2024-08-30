PFA shuts down mayonnaise unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown on unsafe food practices in Lahore, targeting establishments that violate health and safety regulations. It shut down a mayonnaise unit and imposed a fine of Rs100,000.

Food safety teams conducted a raid on a mayonnaise unit located in Mehrpura. The unit was shut down, fined Rs100,000, and a case was registered against it. Additionally, 600 kilogram substandard and unsafe mayonnaise was seized and destroyed.

The action was taken due to non-compliance with previously issued directives and poor sanitation practices. The DG of the Food Authority, Asim Javed, noted that the staff lacked medical and training certificates, and personal hygiene was found to be inadequate.

The freezer was in poor condition, walls were covered with fungus, and a restroom was located in the processing area.

The unit was also found to be using prohibited colour additives in mayonnaise and non-food grade blue drums for storage. A case was filed against the unit owner for misleading consumers with incorrect labeling, leading to the unit’s closure.

Asim Javed emphasized that violations of health and safety principles in the food business will not be tolerated. He warned that any food or ingredients contributing to diseases will be banned.