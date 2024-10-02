Open Menu

PFA Shuts Down Milk Shop, Discards 700 Litre Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM

PFA shuts down milk shop, discards 700 litre adulterated milk

An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a milk shop on Chandrai Road and disposed of 700 litres of chemically contaminated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) An enforcement team of the Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided a milk shop on Chandrai Road and disposed of 700 litres of chemically contaminated milk.

The raid was conducted on the special directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. The Punjab police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the dairy unit owner on the complaint filed by the competent authority.

The DG PFA said that the authority shut down the shop over violations and seized a motorbike, mixing machine and drums during the raid. He said that acting on the tip-off, the dairy safety team of PFA raided a unit and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk.

He said that 700 litres of fabricated milk were produced with vegetable ghee, prohibited powder and other hazardous ingredients while it was to be supplied to local shops in different societies of Lahore in the name of milk.

Apart from that, milk was preserved in the non-food-graded drums.

The director general further said that the raiding team also witnessed the abundance of insects, flies and mosquito along with the worst condition of hygiene.

He said that PFA had filed a case against the accused on account of adulteration and for violating the laws in the nearest police station. The use of contaminated and adulterated milk is harmful to human health, he said.

Asim Javaid said that the Punjab government will take strict action against the adulteration mafia and violators. He said that PFA is working on international standards to improve the quality of milk. He has requested the public to support the PFA in eliminating the adulteration mafia and report to the PFA on its 1223 helpline number in case of any complaints.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Police Station Road FIR From

Recent Stories

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May- ..

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case

3 minutes ago
 3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

5 minutes ago
 Experts demand effective planning for Astola Islan ..

Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..

5 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Ma ..

Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel price ..

Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari

5 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah G ..

Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs

10 minutes ago
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Ra ..

Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA

10 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal ..

IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case

10 minutes ago
 Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent r ..

Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Police conduct search and strike operation in DIK ..

Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan

10 minutes ago
 Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warr ..

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

18 minutes ago
 'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan