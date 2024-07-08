PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down two famous restaurants and imposed Rs1.7 million fine on several Food Business Operators (FBOs) over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations during a crackdown in Lahore Zone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down two famous restaurants and imposed Rs1.7 million fine on several Food business Operators (FBOs) over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations during a crackdown in Lahore Zone.

The authority also lodged an FIR against the FBO on account of adulteration and forgery in the respective police station. This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

He said that the teams inspected 1,420 restaurants, cafes, general stores and other food points. PFA watchdog teams thoroughly inspected the food quality, hygiene, safety standards in a daylong operation. The provincial food regulatory body checked the quality of 21,000kg of meat and 40 milk carrier vehicles loaded with 37,000 litres of milk.

Food safety teams discarded 1,920 litres of tainted milk, 300kg of sick chickens, 300kg of non-food grade packing material and over 80kg of prohibited expired edibles, he said.

The PFA DG said that the authority took action against FBOs over the presence of expired food items at food points, poor cleanliness arrangements, an abundance of insects and dirty freezers. Apart from that, he said that FBOs also failed to present the oil changing record and medical certificates of workers to the raiding teams on the spot.

He said that the use of reused or expired cooking oil can lead to diseases. He said that continuous actions are being taken against counterfeiters without any discrimination across the province.