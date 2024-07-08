PFA Shuts Down Two Food Points, Imposes Rs1.7m Fine On FBOs
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down two famous restaurants and imposed Rs1.7 million fine on several Food Business Operators (FBOs) over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations during a crackdown in Lahore Zone
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down two famous restaurants and imposed Rs1.7 million fine on several Food business Operators (FBOs) over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations during a crackdown in Lahore Zone.
The authority also lodged an FIR against the FBO on account of adulteration and forgery in the respective police station. This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.
He said that the teams inspected 1,420 restaurants, cafes, general stores and other food points. PFA watchdog teams thoroughly inspected the food quality, hygiene, safety standards in a daylong operation. The provincial food regulatory body checked the quality of 21,000kg of meat and 40 milk carrier vehicles loaded with 37,000 litres of milk.
Food safety teams discarded 1,920 litres of tainted milk, 300kg of sick chickens, 300kg of non-food grade packing material and over 80kg of prohibited expired edibles, he said.
The PFA DG said that the authority took action against FBOs over the presence of expired food items at food points, poor cleanliness arrangements, an abundance of insects and dirty freezers. Apart from that, he said that FBOs also failed to present the oil changing record and medical certificates of workers to the raiding teams on the spot.
He said that the use of reused or expired cooking oil can lead to diseases. He said that continuous actions are being taken against counterfeiters without any discrimination across the province.
Recent Stories
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 2024
BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names in matric exam
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's deve ..
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during ..
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability
NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for ..
UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine
Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terrorism charges
China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: government source
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman42 seconds ago
-
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills44 seconds ago
-
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 202446 seconds ago
-
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's development32 seconds ago
-
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during heatwave34 seconds ago
-
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens37 seconds ago
-
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability12 minutes ago
-
NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for Pakistan”13 minutes ago
-
Committee constituted to plan beautification of Islamabad16 seconds ago
-
Ulema call for peace in Muharram18 seconds ago
-
Labour colonies, daycare centres top priority: Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub K ..20 seconds ago
-
Balochistan cabinet banns new recruitment in universities21 seconds ago