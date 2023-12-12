Open Menu

PFA Shuts ‘murabba’ Factory Over Violations

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PFA shuts ‘murabba’ factory over violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday stopped the production of a candied fruit (murabba) factory till rectification by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).

A food safety team under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed raided a murabba unit on Khairpur Road, Mohlanwal, and caught them red-handed producing unhygienic and substandard candied fruit.

The team discarded 12,000kg of inferior quality candied fruit and 500 liter sugar syrup during the raid, the PFA DG said.

He said that prohibited colours and chemicals were also being used in the process of drenching the fruit in syrup. He further said that inferior quality murabba was preserved in non-food grade drums and on the surface of the floor without taking the preventative measures regarding food preservation defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The director general said that the use of harmful chemicals in food preparation causes stomach and liver diseases for consumers. He said that adulterated and inferior quality candied fruit was to be supplied to the market. PFA watchdogs are vigilantly monitoring food items from preparation to delivery to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food in the market, he said

He requested the public to report to PFA helpline 1223 against the enemies of public health or in case of any food complaint.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Khairpur Market From

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

2 hours ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

3 hours ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

4 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

17 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan