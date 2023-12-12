PFA shuts ‘murabba’ factory over violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday stopped the production of a candied fruit (murabba) factory till rectification by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).

A food safety team under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed raided a murabba unit on Khairpur Road, Mohlanwal, and caught them red-handed producing unhygienic and substandard candied fruit.

The team discarded 12,000kg of inferior quality candied fruit and 500 liter sugar syrup during the raid, the PFA DG said.

He said that prohibited colours and chemicals were also being used in the process of drenching the fruit in syrup. He further said that inferior quality murabba was preserved in non-food grade drums and on the surface of the floor without taking the preventative measures regarding food preservation defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The director general said that the use of harmful chemicals in food preparation causes stomach and liver diseases for consumers. He said that adulterated and inferior quality candied fruit was to be supplied to the market. PFA watchdogs are vigilantly monitoring food items from preparation to delivery to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food in the market, he said

He requested the public to report to PFA helpline 1223 against the enemies of public health or in case of any food complaint.