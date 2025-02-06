PFA Shuts Pickle Producing Unit At Wagha
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down a pickle producing unit besides imposing heavy fine here at Wagha on Thursday.
Under the guidance of DG Food Authority, food safety teams conducted an inspection of a pickle unit and found violations of food safety standards.
During the inspection, authorities seized 240 litres of industrial-grade acid and imposed a fine of Rs. 200,000 on the unit. The unit was shut down after it was found using prohibited industrial-grade acid in the preparation of pickles.
DG Food Authority emphasized that the unit was violating previous instructions and had poor sanitation practices. The inspection revealed the use of expired open colours, a heavy infestation of pests and flies, and food items stored improperly on the ground.
Additionally, records were found missing, and the items were not stored as per regulations.
"As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure food safety, we will take strict action against those who deceive the public by producing supposedly nutritious food items in unsafe conditions," stated Asim Javed, DG Food Authority.
He urged food business operators to comply with the established regulations and ensure proper hygiene practices in their operations. The public has also been requested to report any such food-related violations to the PFA helpline at 1223.
