PFA Shuts Snacks Production Unit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) closed down a restaurant and imposed a total fine
of Rs 322,000 on seven food points over multiple violations of the Punjab Pure
Food Regulations.
The authority also discarded 230 litres of adulterated milk, 100 litres of substandard
cooking oil, 100 kg snacks (slanty), 200kg packing material, 120kg expired food
products and 80kg poor-quality of translucent soft candy (petha).
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority inspected 59 food
outlets and 34 milk carrier vehicles in Wahga Town, Nishtar Town and Sheikhupura.
He said the purpose of inspection was ensuring the provision of safe and quality
food.
He said that a PFA team raided a snacks unit and stopped its production by imposing
an emergency prohibition orders. He said the authority imposed Emergency Prohibition
Order (EPO) due to frying slanty in substandard edible oil, poor storage system and
worst condition of hygiene in the production area.
The director general further said the use of poor quality ingredients in food preparation
was harmful to human health. He further said that food safety teams had continuously
worked to eradicate adulteration and counterfeiting mafia from Punjab.
The PFA was also taking all possible measures to bring all stages from food preparation
to delivery in line with international standards, he added.
