PFA shuts snacks production unit

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) closed down a restaurant and imposed a total fine

of Rs 322,000 on seven food points over multiple violations of the Punjab Pure

Food Regulations.

The authority also discarded 230 litres of adulterated milk, 100 litres of substandard

cooking oil, 100 kg snacks (slanty), 200kg packing material, 120kg expired food

products and 80kg poor-quality of translucent soft candy (petha).

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority inspected 59 food

outlets and 34 milk carrier vehicles in Wahga Town, Nishtar Town and Sheikhupura.

He said the purpose of inspection was ensuring the provision of safe and quality

food.

He said that a PFA team raided a snacks unit and stopped its production by imposing

an emergency prohibition orders. He said the authority imposed Emergency Prohibition

Order (EPO) due to frying slanty in substandard edible oil, poor storage system and

worst condition of hygiene in the production area.

The director general further said the use of poor quality ingredients in food preparation

was harmful to human health. He further said that food safety teams had continuously

worked to eradicate adulteration and counterfeiting mafia from Punjab.

The PFA was also taking all possible measures to bring all stages from food preparation

to delivery in line with international standards, he added.