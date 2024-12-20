PFA shuts spice unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday shut down a spice unit during its ongoing operation against food adulteration.

An operation was conducted against manufacturers of popular toffees and candies in Kasur led by Additional Director Operations, Sharjeel Shahid, who inspected spice and confectionery units on Ferozepur Road and in Mochi Pura.

During the operation, the spice unit was immediately shut down due to unsanitary conditions, including the presence of cockroaches and insects. The confectionery unit was fined Rs. 150,000 for using rusty and dirty machinery in the production of toffees and candies.

DG Food Authority Asim Javed stated that dry fenugreek was found stored uncovered on the ground, which is a violation of hygiene standards. Additionally, food products were being made with open colors and expired ingredients, a practice that is strictly prohibited.

The food authority imposed a heavy fine on the confectionery unit for these violations.

"As per food safety regulations, there is a complete ban on the use of open colors and prohibited ingredients in food products. These substances can be harmful to health," said Asim Javed. He also noted that the unit lacked proper employee medical records and hygiene standards were found to be zero.

The DG emphasized that strict action will be taken against those violating health and hygiene standards. "Anyone compromising children's health with unsafe products will not be spared," he added.

Asim Javed further assured the public that any negligence in food production would not be tolerated, and anyone with concerns can call the Food Authority's complaint helpline at 1223.