PFA shuts warehouse, seizes 10,000kg substandard skimmed milk powder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down a godown during a raid at Shabistan Chowk and seized 10,000kg of substandard skimmed milk powder.

The Lahore police registered the First Information Report (FIR) against the godown owner on a complaint, filed by the competent authority. PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said in a statement that a team raided a warehouse and caught the workers red-handed packing substandard powdered milk in the fake packaging of well-known brands.

Further, powdered milk was kept on the floor without taking any food safety measures.

He said that the raiding team also witnessed the presence of insects, flies, mosquitoes and poor cleanliness arrangements in the godown. Apart from that, the food business operator also failed to present necessary records including the medicals of workers, training certificates of the staff and a food licence. The director general directed the food business operators to ensure compliance with the rules prescribed in the PFA Act.