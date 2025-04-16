Open Menu

PFA Sialkot Releases 3-month Performance Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sialkot has released its performance report for the first three months of 2025.

A spokesperson for the authority said that Punjab Food Authority’s operations against adulteration mafia are ongoing in Sialkot.

In this regard, on the orders of DG Food Authority, food safety teams checked 506 food points and units in Sialkot, Pasrur, Daska, Sambrial, city and surrounding areas during the crackdown in the last 3 months, one production unit was stopped and 54 were fined more than Rs. 385,000. Seventy-four thousand litres of dirty water, large quantities of adulterated milk, spices, pulses and oil were disposed of.

Action was taken on poor sanitation arrangements and serious violations of hygiene laws.

Early in the morning, checkpoints were set up at the entry and exit routes and more than 59 thousand liters of milk were inspected in 247 vehicles. He said that Sialkot has a zero tolerance policy against those involved in counterfeit and adulterated businesses. Citizens should ensure that they check before purchasing food items. In case of any complaint regarding food, report it to 1223.

