PFA Sizes 250 Kg Unhealthy Red Chilies

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PFA sizes 250 kg unhealthy red chilies

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has raided a factory manufacturing harmful spices and seized more than 250 kilograms of substandard red chilies.

Food safety officer Maha Saeed made a surprise raid at a factory of unhealthy spices located at Housing Scheme Lahore road and recovered red chilies that were being packed into packets of different national brands.

 Harmful chemicals were found on which samples of chilies were sent to the laboratory and a case was registered against the factory owner namely Syed Aleem Shah.

The factory owner escaped after seeing the team.

