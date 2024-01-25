PFA slaps production halt at sweets unit, impose Rs85000 fine on three food points

Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority imposed a production halt at a sweets preparation unit and issued Rs 85000 fine tickets to three other food points on the violations of food laws and regulations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority imposed a production halt at a sweets preparation unit and issued Rs 85000 fine tickets to three other food points on the violations of food laws and regulations.

A PFA spokesman on Thursday said that director operations south PFA Shahzad Magsi, leading a team, checked many food points in Muzaffargarh district and ordered to close production at a sweets preparation unit on poor cleanliness situation, lack of mandatory record and using non-traceable oil and spices in food products.

A famous baker on GT road in Kot Addu faced Rs 50,000 fine on preparing sweets with poor quality ingredients under less cleanliness.

A sum of Rs 25000 was imposed as fine on a ‘Biryani’ shop in Mohallah Kakey Wala in Kot Addu where workers had no medical certificates, and fungus tainted lemons were found with spices kept uncovered.

A spices unit in Ghalla Mandi in Kot Addu faced Rs 10000 fine on poor cleanliness, a fault the owner repeated in total disregard to guidelines issued earlier. PFA teams also destroyed 45 litres of poor quality oil and other food products.

DG PFA Asim Javed said that PFA was continuing its activities to improve quality of food and urged people to convey complaints to PFA via helpline ‘1223’ in case of noticing any illegal business concerning food.

