PFA Slaps Production Halt At Sweets Unit, Impose Rs85000 Fine On Three Food Points
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority imposed a production halt at a sweets preparation unit and issued Rs 85000 fine tickets to three other food points on the violations of food laws and regulations
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority imposed a production halt at a sweets preparation unit and issued Rs 85000 fine tickets to three other food points on the violations of food laws and regulations.
A PFA spokesman on Thursday said that director operations south PFA Shahzad Magsi, leading a team, checked many food points in Muzaffargarh district and ordered to close production at a sweets preparation unit on poor cleanliness situation, lack of mandatory record and using non-traceable oil and spices in food products.
A famous baker on GT road in Kot Addu faced Rs 50,000 fine on preparing sweets with poor quality ingredients under less cleanliness.
A sum of Rs 25000 was imposed as fine on a ‘Biryani’ shop in Mohallah Kakey Wala in Kot Addu where workers had no medical certificates, and fungus tainted lemons were found with spices kept uncovered.
A spices unit in Ghalla Mandi in Kot Addu faced Rs 10000 fine on poor cleanliness, a fault the owner repeated in total disregard to guidelines issued earlier. PFA teams also destroyed 45 litres of poor quality oil and other food products.
DG PFA Asim Javed said that PFA was continuing its activities to improve quality of food and urged people to convey complaints to PFA via helpline ‘1223’ in case of noticing any illegal business concerning food.
APP/mkk/ifi
Recent Stories
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi
E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with public: IG NHMP
Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicentre of disinformation in 2024
Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakistani nationals: Foreign Secretar ..
Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Islamabad, plains of Punjab, KP, u ..
Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat crops
Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held
ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel deployed on election duty
Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry
Zubair expresses sorrow on demise of Sardar Fateh Ali
SC allows Sanaullah Mastikhail to contest elections
Four MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi8 minutes ago
-
E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with public: IG NHMP8 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicentre of disinformation in 20248 minutes ago
-
Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakistani nationals: Foreign Secretary8 minutes ago
-
Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Islamabad, plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD8 minutes ago
-
Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat crops8 minutes ago
-
Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held8 minutes ago
-
ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel deployed on election duty8 minutes ago
-
Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry8 minutes ago
-
Zubair expresses sorrow on demise of Sardar Fateh Ali8 minutes ago
-
SC allows Sanaullah Mastikhail to contest elections8 minutes ago
-
Four MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance8 minutes ago