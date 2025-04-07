PFA starts crackdown on unhygienic food in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inspected 546 food points and units in Sadar, Kamunki and City areas of Gujranwala, fining 59 of them Rs. 925,000 for violating food safety regulations. The operation, conducted on the orders of the DG Food Authority, aimed to rid the city of health-harming elements.

According to PFA spokesman, during the operation, 109,000 liters of milk in 295 vehicles and 38 milk shops were checked, resulting in the destruction of 90 liters of adulterated milk, over 120 kg of sweets, and other prohibited items.

The authority also found poor sanitation arrangements, serious violations of laws and the use of prohibited and substandard ingredients in food preparation.

The PFA spokesperson emphasized that actions will continue under the zero-tolerance policy for the counterfeit mafia, ensuring no negligence is tolerated in the preparation of healthy food. Citizens can report any food-related complaints on 1223.

This operation is part of the PFA's ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and hygiene across Punjab. The authority has been conducting regular inspections and raids to eliminate unhygienic food establishments and protect public health.

