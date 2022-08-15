UrduPoint.com

PFA Stop Sale Of Superstore Over Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PFA stop sale of superstore over violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the sale of a superstore in Nishtar Town over failure to present the record of 14 imported food products to the raiding team on Monday.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the superstore was selling imported edibles without completing the documentation and acquired permission from the competent authority.

He said labelling and registration of all products are mandatory for food business operators to run a food business as per PFA rules.

He appealed to the public to read the writing on the label before purchasing any foodstuff because reading food labels can help people make smart food choices. It is compulsory for food business operators to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations, he said.

The DG appealed to citizens to inform the PFA on its helpline (080080500), Facebook, mobile application and website to register food-related complaints.

