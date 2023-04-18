UrduPoint.com

PFA Stops Bakery's Production, Penalizes Two Eateries During Eid Drive

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 09:44 PM

PFA stops bakery's production, penalizes two eateries during Eid drive

During a special inspection drive for Eid, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of a bakery and penalized two eateries besides discarding 3,100 litres of impure milk, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :During a special inspection drive for Eid, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of a bakery and penalized two eateries besides discarding 3,100 litres of impure milk, here on Tuesday.

The PFA spokesman told media that the authority inspected 79 bakeries and 120 milk carrier vehicles in a daylong operation. He said that PFA stopped the production of a famous bakery due to selling expired cakes and drinks. Apart from that, the raiding team also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements and non-compliance with previous instructions of the authority.

Further, the provincial food regulatory body imposed hefty fines on two food outlets due to an unhygienic working environment.

Meanwhile, dairy safety teams examined 120 milk carrier vehicles loaded with 239,000 litres of milk in different areas of Lahore that supplied to bakeries. He said that 3,100 litres of substandard milk was disposed of after checking of milk samples that did not conform to the standards and rules set by the food regulator.

He said the teams are continuously working in the field across the province under the Eid special checking task. The lack of quality in food items commonly used on Eid will not be tolerated by PFA, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Punjab Vehicles Media From

Recent Stories

Beijing Bans Chinese Companies From Business With ..

Beijing Bans Chinese Companies From Business With US's Lockheed Martin, Raytheon

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Farmers Demand Government Limit Ukraine's ..

Moldovan Farmers Demand Government Limit Ukraine's Grain Supplies or Provide Com ..

2 minutes ago
 Targeted investments, consumer-oriented digitizati ..

Targeted investments, consumer-oriented digitization indispensable for power sec ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Jordanian King

UAE President receives Jordanian King

16 minutes ago
 HDA to not consider promotion of diploma holding o ..

HDA to not consider promotion of diploma holding officer on posts of engineers

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates first ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates first Pakistani woman to scale Nepal ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.