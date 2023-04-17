PFA stops hospital canteen functioning over violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of a famous cardiac hospital's canteen over the worst condition of hygiene and violation of the PFA Act on Monday.

A spokesperson for the PFA said the canteen was also using rotten fruits to prepare juices.

He said the raiding team also witnessed presence of open dustbins, dirty kitchen and an abundance of flies in the production area. Apart from that, the workers of the unit did not have medical certificates.

He said that provision of harmful or unhealthy food items in hospitals could not be tolerated under any circumstances because the use of substandard food causes health problems for consumers. The process of checking the canteens was continuing to ensure safe food supply in public and private hospitals, he added.