PFA stops production at famous club, imposes fine over law violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production at a famous club's kitchen on Canal Road and imposed a hefty fine on another club in Bahria Town over multiple law violations.

The PFA took action against the two clubs under the supervision of its Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, while carrying out an inspection drive of famous clubs in the provincial metropolis.

The DG said that the PFA shut down production at the club kitchen through an emergency prohibition order (EPO) till further orders. The EPO was imposed due to an abundance of cockroaches and insects in the kitchen area, poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene, he added.

In another raid, the PFA DG said that the food authority penalised a famous club in Bahria Town with a hefty fine due to incomplete labeling, stinky environment in kitchen area and non-compliance with the authority instructions.

He said that it is compulsory for the food business operators to follow regulations of the PFA. He said that a star rating system would be launched soon to restore public confidence in the food industry. The PFA believes in giving guidance more than punishment to any food business operators (FBOs), he added.

The PFA DG warned the FBOs to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations; otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with an iron hand.