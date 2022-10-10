UrduPoint.com

PFA Stops Production At Famous Club, Imposes Fine Over Law Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 06:38 PM

PFA stops production at famous club, imposes fine over law violations

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production at a famous club's kitchen on Canal Road and imposed a hefty fine on another club in Bahria Town over multiple law violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production at a famous club's kitchen on Canal Road and imposed a hefty fine on another club in Bahria Town over multiple law violations.

The PFA took action against the two clubs under the supervision of its Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, while carrying out an inspection drive of famous clubs in the provincial metropolis.

The DG said that the PFA shut down production at the club kitchen through an emergency prohibition order (EPO) till further orders. The EPO was imposed due to an abundance of cockroaches and insects in the kitchen area, poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene, he added.

In another raid, the PFA DG said that the food authority penalised a famous club in Bahria Town with a hefty fine due to incomplete labeling, stinky environment in kitchen area and non-compliance with the authority instructions.

He said that it is compulsory for the food business operators to follow regulations of the PFA. He said that a star rating system would be launched soon to restore public confidence in the food industry. The PFA believes in giving guidance more than punishment to any food business operators (FBOs), he added.

The PFA DG warned the FBOs to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations; otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with an iron hand.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab Malik Riaz Fine Road Industry

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.