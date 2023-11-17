Open Menu

PFA Stops Production At 'rewari' Unit Over Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement team raided a 'rewari' (sesame seed candy) production unit in Salamatpura, Wagha Town, here on Friday and stopped its production over multiple violations.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said action was taken against the food business operators for preparing 'rewari' by adding hazardous chemicals in dirty and rusty ‘Karahy’ (a type of thick, circular and deep cooking-pot).

He said that the raiding team also witnessed an abundance of insects, cobwebs on walls, dirty trays and the worst condition of hygiene in the production area.

Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates. Moreover, 'rewari' was being preserved at the surface level of the flood without taking preventative measures, he added.

Raja Jahangir said the food authority was vigilantly supervising all stages from food preparation to delivery to ensure provision of pure food in the market. He said if any citizen witnesses adulterated items being made somewhere, he/she should report it to the PFA on its 1223 helpline. The PFA would continue to curb food-related issues and endeavour to eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab, he added.

