PFA stops production of 13 food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped production of 13 food points and lodged first information reports (FIRs) against five accused over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Talking to media here PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the teams also found 304 unregistered food articles while visiting 1160 food points across the Punjab. PFA's enforcement teams visited 557 food points in Lahore Zone, 89 in Gujranwala, 218 in Rawalpindi and 296 in Multan and Muzaffargarh zones.

The DG said that the PFA watchdogs served warning notices to 946 Fixed business Operators (FBOs) and imposed hefty fines on 152 eateries during a daylong operation.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams discarded 1,014kg of unwholesome food and 912 litres of substandard beverages, he added.

He directed shopkeepers to demand necessary record of the edible products before purchasing from supplier. "The FBOs can easily get the information of labelling, product registration and food license from the website of the PFA," he added.

Jadoon said the utmost priority of PFA was to ensure the implementation of a uniform policy for food industry in Punjab. He said that PFA had been taking stringent action against the violators without any discrimination to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food to people.