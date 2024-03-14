Open Menu

PFA Stops Production Of 3 Food Points

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PFA stops production of 3 food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of three food points over violations and imposed Rs 269,000 cumulative fine on 16 eateries during the ongoing Sehri and Iftari Inspection campaign in the provincial metropolis.

PFA’s food safety teams inspected 32 food points in Gawalmandi, Nisbat Road and Shadman to ensure provision of safe, hygienic, adulteration-free and standardised food to people during Ramazan.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He said that on the directions of the Punjab chief minister, the provincial food regulatory body had been taking indiscriminate action against violators to ensure availability of adulteration-free food.

He said that the PFA imposed emergency prohibition orders on three food points for using rotten vegetables in preparation of different food dishes and failing to meet the hygienic working environment.

Apart from that, the teams penalised 16 food business operators for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that the PFA served warning notices on 13 eateries besides discarding more than 40kg of rotten vegetables and expired food items.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Punjab Fine Road From

Recent Stories

No further increase in circular debt at close of y ..

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

28 minutes ago
 Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

36 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

1 hour ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

3 hours ago
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

3 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

3 hours ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

3 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan