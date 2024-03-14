PFA stops production of 3 food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of three food points over violations and imposed Rs 269,000 cumulative fine on 16 eateries during the ongoing Sehri and Iftari Inspection campaign in the provincial metropolis.

PFA’s food safety teams inspected 32 food points in Gawalmandi, Nisbat Road and Shadman to ensure provision of safe, hygienic, adulteration-free and standardised food to people during Ramazan.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He said that on the directions of the Punjab chief minister, the provincial food regulatory body had been taking indiscriminate action against violators to ensure availability of adulteration-free food.

He said that the PFA imposed emergency prohibition orders on three food points for using rotten vegetables in preparation of different food dishes and failing to meet the hygienic working environment.

Apart from that, the teams penalised 16 food business operators for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that the PFA served warning notices on 13 eateries besides discarding more than 40kg of rotten vegetables and expired food items.