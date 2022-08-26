PFA stops production of 8 water filtration plants

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday stopped production of eight water filtration plants and penalized 15 others besides serving warning notices to 111 food business operators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday stopped production of eight water filtration plants and penalized 15 others besides serving warning notices to 111 food business operators.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the authority took action against violators while carrying out a province-wide grand operation against non-registered bottled water companies.

He said that PFA enforcement teams found 60 non-registered drinking water companies during the operation in South, North and Central Punjab. According to details, the Food Authority visited 57 bottled water companies in Lahore Zone, 54 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Gujranwala, and 60 in Multan and Muzaffargarh zones, he added.

The DG PFA said the production of the companies would remain suspended till rectification and acquiring the labelling registration certificate from the competent authority.

He said that the action of the authority would continue to ensure uniform enforcement of PFA laws in Punjab.

Jadoon further said the food authority would not tolerate any negligence and adulteration in the standard of bottled water.

He added that the utmost priority of PFA was to ensure the provision of standard and healthy food in the markets as per the vision of the Punjab government.