PFA Stops Production Of Candy Unit Over Violations

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 09:10 PM

PFA stops production of candy unit over violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a famous candy manufacturing unit on Multan Road for using prohibited colours and chemicals in the preparation of confectioneries.

Meanwhile, the authority also seized 150,000 candies during the raid. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik.

He said that the authority took action against the candy factory due to using non-food graded and prohibited ingredients in the preparation of candies which causes health issues for children. Apart from that, the raiding team witnessed an abundance of rats, lizards and cobwebs in the production area, he added.

The PFA DG further said the food business operator also failed to follow the labelling and storage rules defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said the food authority would take strict action against the violators as per law.

Mudassar said that complete instructions in the form of videos would be released soon for consumers and food business operators regarding all the steps from the preparation of the food items to the sale. The provincial food regulatory body has been strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food in Punjab, he added.

