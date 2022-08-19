PFA stops production of confectionary unit over violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of a confectionary unit over production of substandard candies and non-compliance with the authority instructions during a raid in Iqbal Town area, here on Friday.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority would not allow anyone to produce inferior quality food or violate the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The provincial food regulatory body took action against the confectionary unit due to continuing production despite imposing an emergency prohibition order. He said that candies were being produced without acquiring permission from the competent authority.

He said the authority also found contamination of chemicals and loose colours in candies. The authority also sent samples of four products for registration to the wings concerned. He said the use of substandard and contaminated food cause health problems for consumers.

He said the food authority had been carrying out continuous operations daily to ensure provision of quality food across the province. He said the utmost priority of the authority is to ensure the implementation of PFA laws at any cost.