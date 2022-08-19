UrduPoint.com

PFA Stops Production Of Confectionary Unit Over Violations

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PFA stops production of confectionary unit over violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of a confectionary unit over production of substandard candies and non-compliance with the authority instructions during a raid in Iqbal Town area, here on Friday.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority would not allow anyone to produce inferior quality food or violate the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The provincial food regulatory body took action against the confectionary unit due to continuing production despite imposing an emergency prohibition order. He said that candies were being produced without acquiring permission from the competent authority.

He said the authority also found contamination of chemicals and loose colours in candies. The authority also sent samples of four products for registration to the wings concerned. He said the use of substandard and contaminated food cause health problems for consumers.

He said the food authority had been carrying out continuous operations daily to ensure provision of quality food across the province. He said the utmost priority of the authority is to ensure the implementation of PFA laws at any cost.

Related Topics

Punjab From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

10 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

18 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

56 minutes ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

2 hours ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.