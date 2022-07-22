UrduPoint.com

PFA Stops Production Of Confectionery

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PFA stops production of confectionery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) halted the production of a well known confectionery unit over usage of expired ingredients in the preparation of sweets, here on Friday.

A team of PFA raided a sweets and bakery manufacturing unit and caught the workers red-handed while producing sweets with expired substandard food colours and insect-infested semolina.

The team also witnessed poor condition of hygiene during the raid.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the authority imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) on sweets production unit for failing to meet the food safety standard and hygiene issues defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He further said that food authority has been carrying out regular operations to ensure only good quality food sale across the province.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Sale

Recent Stories

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

48 minutes ago
 Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in R ..

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

3 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

5 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.