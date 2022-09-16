UrduPoint.com

PFA Stops Production Of Dairy Shop In Bahria Town

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 07:01 PM

PFA stops production of dairy shop in Bahria Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the sale and production of a Milk & Falooda Shop in Bahria Town over multiple violations, besides discarding unwholesome food during the raid.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said the authority took action against the food point for failing to meet the food safety standards and ensure the hygienic working environment.

He said the preparation of food against PFA rules was a serious offence as per law.

The DG said the raiding team witnessed an abundance of cockroaches and flies in Kheer, Samosa and Kulfi. Further, dirty and stinky blenders were being used to prepare sauces and the food business operator failed to present necessary record to the team on-the-spot. The authority would not compromise on the quality of food and take stern action against violators, he added.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Sale

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

6 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

6 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

6 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.