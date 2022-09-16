PFA stops production of dairy shop in Bahria Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the sale and production of a Milk & Falooda Shop in Bahria Town over multiple violations, besides discarding unwholesome food during the raid.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said the authority took action against the food point for failing to meet the food safety standards and ensure the hygienic working environment.

He said the preparation of food against PFA rules was a serious offence as per law.

The DG said the raiding team witnessed an abundance of cockroaches and flies in Kheer, Samosa and Kulfi. Further, dirty and stinky blenders were being used to prepare sauces and the food business operator failed to present necessary record to the team on-the-spot. The authority would not compromise on the quality of food and take stern action against violators, he added.