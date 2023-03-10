PFA stops production of fast food point

Punjab Food Authority's enforcement team raided a famous fast-food point in Kareem Market and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) over multiple violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority's enforcement team raided a famous fast-food point in Kareem Market and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) over multiple violations.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that the authority took action against the food business operator (FBO) for using substandard oil and non-food grade vessels. He said that a team of PFA also witnessed an abundance of cockroaches and the worst condition of hygiene in the kitchen area.

Apart from that, workers of the food outlet did not have medical certificates, he added.

Muddassir Malik further said that the use of substandard and unhygienic oil is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems. He said the implementation of hygiene principles is essential for the food business otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt iron handedly.

The PFA has been struggling day and night to improve the food quality and ensure the provision of healthy, safe and standard food in Punjab, he said.