UrduPoint.com

PFA Stops Production Of Fast Food Point

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PFA stops production of fast food point

Punjab Food Authority's enforcement team raided a famous fast-food point in Kareem Market and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) over multiple violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority's enforcement team raided a famous fast-food point in Kareem Market and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) over multiple violations.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that the authority took action against the food business operator (FBO) for using substandard oil and non-food grade vessels. He said that a team of PFA also witnessed an abundance of cockroaches and the worst condition of hygiene in the kitchen area.

Apart from that, workers of the food outlet did not have medical certificates, he added.

Muddassir Malik further said that the use of substandard and unhygienic oil is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems. He said the implementation of hygiene principles is essential for the food business otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt iron handedly.

The PFA has been struggling day and night to improve the food quality and ensure the provision of healthy, safe and standard food in Punjab, he said.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Malik Riaz Oil Market From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.