PFA Stops Production Of Five Confectionery Units

Published April 26, 2022

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed an emergency prohibition orders on five confectionery units, penalized 55 eateries with hefty fines and served warning notices to 74 food outlets during an ongoing anti-adulteration operation across Punjab

The food safety teams discarded a huge quantity of hazardous chemicals, 50-kg of loose colours, 2,209-kg of toffees and lollipops in a day-long operation.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said the PFA had stopped the production of five food manufacturingunits by imposing emergency prohibition orders in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Toba Tak Singh and Sargodha.

He said the PFA took action against them for using loose colours and chemicals in the preparation of toffees and candies. The authority also witnessed an abundance of insects, the presence of rats and a poor storage system.

