PFA Stops Production Of Five Tea Shops Over Unhygienic Conditions

May 06, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday stopped the production of five tea shops over the worst condition of hygiene during the inspection campaign in Johar Town.

On the directions of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, food safety teams visited several tea points to ensure the provision of hot drinks, fast food, and cookies as well as the implementation of the food regulations.

He said that PFA stopped the production of five cafes till further order by imposing emergency prohibition orders (EPOs).

He said that EPOs were imposed for failing to meet the hygienic working environment and non-compliance with the previous instructions of the authority. He informed that food authority penalized four caf�s (tea points) over violations.

PFA DG directed cafes to sustain the standards as their Names and follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with iron handedly.

He said that PFA had been ensuring the implementation of a uniform policy for the food industry from day first without any discrimination.

