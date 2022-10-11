PFA stops production of four food points, imposes fine on seven eateries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of four food points and imposed hefty fines on seven eateries besides serving warning notices to eight others during the inspection of food court at Makkah Shopping Mall in Johar Town here on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said the purpose of food court's inspection was ensure the provision of safe, healthy and quality food to visitors and give awareness to food business operators regarding PFA Act.

He said the provincial food regulatory body took action against food outlets due to the use of substandard oil and dirty vessels, the presence of expired food, poor storage system and stinky environment.

According to the PFA law, a punishment process had been started to make the food industry of the province undergo the reform process, he said. The quality of restaurants would be exposed to the public after implementing the star rating programme in Punjab, he said and added that it would help people to determine the quality of food before visiting any restaurant.

Mudassar Riaz said that food safety teams had been working round the clock to ensurequality food to the people in Punjab. He further said the utmost priority of the authoritywas to ensure the implementation of PFA law at any cost.