UrduPoint.com

PFA Stops Production Of Ice-cream Parlour Over Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of famous food and ice-cream point on Friday over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations in Nishtar Town.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority took action against the food outlet over its failure to present the laboratory reports of ice cream and water as well as necessary record of the Halal Logo printed on imported products.

He said that fresh and unwholesome food had been preserved together without labelling in cold store. The raiding team also witnessed stagnant water in the store area, an abundance of insects and the worst condition of hygiene.

Jadoon said the authority would close all those food businesses involved in the wicked practice of food adulteration. He said the utmost priority of the authority was to ensure implementation of the PFA laws at any cost.

