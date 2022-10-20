PFA stops production of 'murabba' unit in Shad Bagh area

Enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of a 'Murabba' unit in Shad Bagh area on Thursday and discarded 600-kg candied fruit during the raid, conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of a 'Murabba' unit in Shad Bagh area on Thursday and discarded 600-kg candied fruit during the raid, conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik.

According to the PFA sources here, the DG said that PFA had lodged an FIR (first information report) against the accused over violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that the unit was functional in a house located in Shad Bagh area.

He said that rotten fruits and vegetables had been preserved in a stinky environment after coating them with hazardous chemicals.

Meanwhile, the PFA team witnessed abundance of flies and insects on fungus-infested 'murabba' and the worst condition of hygiene.

Apart from that, the food business operator failed to present necessary record to the raiding team. The PFA DG said that substandard candied fruits and vegetables were supplied to local hotels and in the market after packing them in attractive packaging.

Mudassar said that the provincial food regulatory body had escalated its operation activities against the counterfeiters and adulteration mafia in Punjab and it was committed to ensuring provision of safe and healthy food as per the vision of the Punjab government.