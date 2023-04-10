PFA stops production of Nimko unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided at a snacks manufacturing unit on Peco Road Liaqatabad and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order.

A spokesperson for the PFA said the authority took action against a 'Nimko' unit due to using reused oil for frying nimko, open sewerage in the production area, poor cleanliness arrangements and preserved ready-to-eat products on the floor's surface.

He added that the food business operator also failed to present the oil and raw material recordto the raiding team.

Further action was underway.