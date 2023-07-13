Open Menu

PFA Stops Production Of Nimko Unit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PFA stops production of nimko unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shutdown a snacks unit for violating Punjab Pure Food Regulations and disposed of 160 kg of inferior quality cooking oil during a raid on Katcha Defence Road.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said in a statement here on Thursday the authority took action against the nimko production unit for frying nimko in inferior quality cooking oil, using tainted spices, preserving nimko at the surface level of the floor and the presence of a washroom in the production area.

Apart from that, the raiding team also a witnessed poor hygienic working environment, an abundance of flies, and rust on machinery, he said.

He said the usage of poor quality ingredients especially substandard cooking oil in thepreparation of food causes healthy problems like stomach and heart diseases. He saidthat strict action would be taken against the adulterators of food products.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Oil Road From

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

53 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

1 hour ago
Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

3 hours ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan