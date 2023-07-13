PFA stops production of nimko unit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shutdown a snacks unit for violating Punjab Pure Food Regulations and disposed of 160 kg of inferior quality cooking oil during a raid on Katcha Defence Road.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said in a statement here on Thursday the authority took action against the nimko production unit for frying nimko in inferior quality cooking oil, using tainted spices, preserving nimko at the surface level of the floor and the presence of a washroom in the production area.

Apart from that, the raiding team also a witnessed poor hygienic working environment, an abundance of flies, and rust on machinery, he said.

He said the usage of poor quality ingredients especially substandard cooking oil in thepreparation of food causes healthy problems like stomach and heart diseases. He saidthat strict action would be taken against the adulterators of food products.