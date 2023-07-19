PFA stops production of oil mill violating food standards

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 08:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped the production of a famous vegetable oil mill on Lahore-Sheikhupura Road over failure of their cooking oil and ghee samples in laboratory tests.

The authority also confiscated 5,600kg of margarine during the raid.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar told media here that the authority took action against the oil mill over multiple issues, including wrong labeling and excessive quantity of Vitamin-A in margarine.

He said that the production of the mill would remain suspended till reforms.

He added that strict action was being taken without any discrimination against the manufacturers of substandard food items. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people suffer from diseases due to consumption of substandard oil and ghee, he said.

The DG appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or its Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.

