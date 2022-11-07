PFA stops production of unregistered water filtration plant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of an unregistered water filtration and drinking water company by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) during a raid in Nishtar Town, here on Monday.

The raiding team sent water samples for laboratory test after confiscating 5,000 litres of water bottles and a huge stock.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that a food business operator (FBO) was running business of bottled water without getting accreditation from the competent authority.

He said that the PFA imposed EPO due to violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations and not employing trained staff and not presenting medical certificates of workers.

The PFA DG warned FBOs to ensure the use of food graded bottles and get registration certificates for running the business of water filtration plant or bottled water in Punjab. He said that the authority would continue an indiscriminate action against illegal food businesses across the province.