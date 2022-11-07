UrduPoint.com

PFA Stops Production Of Unregistered Water Filtration Plant

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PFA stops production of unregistered water filtration plant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of an unregistered water filtration and drinking water company by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) during a raid in Nishtar Town, here on Monday.

The raiding team sent water samples for laboratory test after confiscating 5,000 litres of water bottles and a huge stock.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that a food business operator (FBO) was running business of bottled water without getting accreditation from the competent authority.

He said that the PFA imposed EPO due to violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations and not employing trained staff and not presenting medical certificates of workers.

The PFA DG warned FBOs to ensure the use of food graded bottles and get registration certificates for running the business of water filtration plant or bottled water in Punjab. He said that the authority would continue an indiscriminate action against illegal food businesses across the province.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Water Malik Riaz Company From

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

45 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.