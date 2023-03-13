PFA stops production process at two 'nimko' units

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production at two 'nimko' manufacturing units during different raids in Nishtar Town, here on Monday.

The authority imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) over adulteration and failing to meet the food safety standards.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said the team raided the units and caught the food business operators (FBOs) red-handed producing 'nimko' with reused oil and adulterated spices. He said that the authority also witnessed an abundance of insects, a poor storage system, presence of rodents, open vents in the production area and poor handling practices of food items.

Apart from that, the FBOs also failed to present the record of product approval, oil changing and contract with the biodiesel company to the raiding team on the spot.

He further said that the FBOs were not following the labelling law of PFA.

Muddassir Malik said that the use of substandard and unhygienic ingredients in the preparation of any food product causes health issues for consumers. He added that it's compulsory for any food business operators to comply with the Punjab Pure Food Regulations to run the food business in the Punjab province.

He said the food authority would not compromise on the quality of food and take strict action against the violators as per law. The utmost priority of the Punjab Food Authority is to ensure an adulteration-free food supply in Punjab, he said.