PFA stops sale, production of food point

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production at a famous fast food restaurant and sale of its food items in Johar Town area of Lahore for violating the food law and posing a threat to the public health.

The PFA team took action against the food point while carrying out an inspection across the city.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the purpose of the operation was ensuring healthy, safe and adulteration-free food for the public in the market as per the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the food point failed to take preventive measures to control pests, hygienic working environment and usage of food grade vessels. "Apart from that, workers of the food outlet did not have medical and training certificates," he added.

The PFA DG said the use of substandard food causes diseases among consumers. He said it was compulsory for food business operators to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. "The PFA will not tolerate any negligence in the quality of food and take strict action against the responsible as per law," he added.