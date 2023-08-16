Open Menu

PFA Stops Working Of Water Filtration Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the working of a water filtration plant over an excessive quantity of arsenic in water.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said on Wednesday that the authority took action against Crystal Water Filtration Plant on Sui Gas Road Shahdara due to quality parameters and failing to present the record of filter change to the raiding team on the spot.

He said that high level of arsenic in water could be extremely harmful to human health because micro-biologically contaminated drinking water causes diseases such as hepatitis, diarrhea, dysentery and cholera.

Raja Jahangir said that strict legal action would be taken against adulterators involved in food adulteration. In order to do food business, it was necessary for food business operators (FBOs) to follow the rules set by the PFA, he added.

He said that PFA's water safety teams conduct surprise checks of filtration plants to ensure the provision of clean drinking water.

He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundingsand inform the PFA on 1223- helpline number in case of observing any suspiciousactivities related to the food.

